Mines minister to inaugurate CGPB meeting Friday

The government announced that 58th meeting of Central Geological Programming Board of the Geological Survey of India will be inaugurated Friday.
"Union Minister for Mines Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the 58th meeting of Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) tomorrow," the mines ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The CGPB is an important platform of the Geological Survey of India, where the annual field season programme of GSI is finalised.
The meeting will be attended by senior officers of mines ministry, Geological Survey of India and the members from other central ministries, State Directorates of mining and geology, representatives from private mining industry, PSUs, mining associations and other stakeholders.
During the day-long meeting, total 897 field season proposals of GSI for the year 2019-20 will be placed before the board for discussion and approval.
Out of 897 programmes, GSI has drawn up 390 programmes under mineral exploration which is being the most priority sector of the mines ministry.
Out of 390 mineral exploration projects, 19 projects are from marine mineral exploration domain.
