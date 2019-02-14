Mines minister to inaugurate CGPB meeting Friday

The government announced that 58th meeting of of the Geological of will be inaugurated Friday.

" for Mines Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the 58th meeting of (CGPB) of the Geological of (GSI) tomorrow," the mines ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The CGPB is an important platform of the Geological of India, where the annual field season programme of GSI is finalised.

The meeting will be attended by senior officers of mines ministry, of and the members from other central ministries, State Directorates of and geology, representatives from private industry, PSUs, associations and other stakeholders.

During the day-long meeting, total 897 field season proposals of GSI for the year 2019-20 will be placed before the board for discussion and approval.

Out of 897 programmes, GSI has drawn up 390 programmes under mineral exploration which is being the most priority sector of the mines ministry.

Out of 390 mineral exploration projects, 19 projects are from marine mineral exploration domain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)