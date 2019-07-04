Miniature artist makes 2.5-inch-tall chariot with wood

Miniature sculptor Satyanarayan Moharana, who has found a place in the Limca India Book of Records for his artwork, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he showcased his 2.5 inch-tall replica of Jagannath chariot on the occasion of Rathyatra.

The 35-year-old artist, who set a record last year with his 4.5 inch-tall chariot, said it took him four days to build the 'Nandighosh' replica and break his own record.

The mini chariot has 16 wheels attached to it with 1.5 inch-tall sarathi (driver) seated in the front and a 0.25 inch deity placed inside.

"I spent nominal amount of wood, gambari, sal, clothes, water paints and gums to make the chariot. It feels good to have broken my own record," Moharana told reporters here in Odisha's Ganjam district.

He had earlier carved miniature images of prominent personalities with chalk, including that of Mahatma Gandhi, NetajiSubash Chandra Bose, former president Pratibha Patil, former prime minister Manmohan Singh among others.

The 35-year-old's creations are currently on display at his residence.

Sudhir Rout, the convener of a local body that addresses area-specific problems, said Moharana has made the district product with his artwork.

"His (Moharana's) work has received appreciation from different parts of the world. I wonder how he created this small piece of wonder (the chariot) with wood," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)