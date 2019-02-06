Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday hovered a few notches above the normal limits across and Haryana, a said here.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, he said.

In Punjab, recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius. Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara, Pathankot and Faridkot recorded minimum temperatures at 10.7 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius, 10.8 degrees Celsius, 11.9 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ambala in recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius, the said.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded minimum temperatures at 11.5 degrees Celsius, 12.2 degrees Celsius and 12.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

Sirsa recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius while Karnal's minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius, the said.

