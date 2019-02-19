WB to take multi-pronged steps for vector-borne diseases: CM

The government is taking multi-pronged steps to control like with the onset of summer, Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

Banerjee held a high-level meeting with departments like the PWD and Health, besides Mayors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, on measures to combat

"The will take up the issue with Metro Rail to prevent accumulation of water along project sites, while the civic authorities will keep a tab on construction spots and abandoned buildings," she said at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' after the meeting.

The panchayats will be asked to undertake campaigns under the 100 days' work scheme, the CM said.

"We have to involve clubs and NGOs in a big way all over the state in this drive," Banerjee said.

She added that 'guppy fish' will be released in drains to eat mosquito larvae, and the PWD has been asked to ensure that roads dug up are restored after work is complete.

