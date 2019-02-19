JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

White House pushed Saudi nuclear power plan, report says

Germany, France take aim at EU anti-trust rules in new industrial strategy
Business Standard

Man arrested for sodomising teen in Palghar

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

A man was arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra for sodomising a 15-year-old boy, police said.

The incident happened at around 9:30pm on February 14 in Tulinj, inspector Daniel Ben said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Sarvesh Mishar (30), has been charged under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements