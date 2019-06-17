Ministers from W.Bengal greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

Union Ministers and Debashree Choudhury, who are from West Bengal, were greeted by fellow MPs with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans when they were called to take oath as Members.

The cheer was apparently to take a dig at Chief Minister who had allegedly objected to uttering the slogan during some incidents.

When of state for environment and forest Supriyo was called to take oath on the first day of the 17th Monday, members loudly cheered with "Jai Shri Ram".

The slogan was repeatedly chanted when Choudhury, Union for women and child development, was called to take oath.

At least seven persons were detained on March 31 for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogan when Banerjee's motorcade passed through North 24 Parganas district of the state.

In a video, which went viral on the social media, some men are seen shouting "Jai Shri Ram" when the Chief Minister's motorcade passed through an area of the district.

An infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and allegedly asked her security officials to note down the name of the persons involved in it.

The won 18 seats from in the recent Lok Sabha elections as against just two seats from the state during the 2014 polls.

