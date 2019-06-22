Minor fire doused at RML hospital

More than 200 patients were shifted to safety after a minor fire broke out at the Ram Hospital here early on Saturday, according to a statement.

The Fire Services received information about the blaze at around 4.19 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused by 5.15 am, officials said.

In a statement, the said the fire was doused immediately by the hospital staff and there was no casualty. "As a precautionary measure, more than 200 patients were immediately shifted to the trauma centre and other places safely," it said.

Harsh Vardhan, Preeti Sudan and other senior officers visited the Centre-run hospital and took stock of the situation. Vardhan also interacted with the attendants and the patients who were shifted.

The situation is fully under control and all the services, including emergency services, are functioning smoothly, the statement said. "Electric supply that was temporarily suspended as a preventive measure has now been restored."



The intensive care unit (ICU) services are also back to the normal. The emergency services that were shifted to the trauma centre have been shifted back to the ground floor, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)