Minor girl found unconscious, injured at farm in Etah

A 16-year-old girl was found unconscious with injuries on her face at a farm under here on Saturday, police said.

of Police said, "On January 23, the 16-year-old girl, a resident under Awagarh Police Station limits, had a fight with her mother, and went to Firozabad along with a youth at the behest of an acquaintance from the locality."



According to the girl, the youngsters allegedly tried to sell her, however she managed to flee to Etah Bus Stand. She said the two youngsters later again got hold of her and made her drink alcohol at gun point.

After drinking alcohol, she fainted and the youngsters dumped her in the fields, where she was eventually found. Police said the girl's face seemed to be burnt with some She was referred to for treatment.

Kumar said, "Though there has been no formal registration of complaints by the girl's family, the police has started to search for the culprits based on the statement of the girl.

