Sisodia inaugurates development works in 11 unauthorised colonies in Burari

-
ALSO READ
Delhi government built over 8,000 classrooms since 2015: Sisodia
AAP to convene two-day special session of Delhi Assembly from Dec 20
Burari deaths: Psychological autopsy report of deceased concurs with Delhi police probe
Happiness curriculum a solution to corruption, violence: Sisodia
Sisodia claims Centre has denied him permission to visit Austria
-
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday inaugurated the development works in 11 unauthorised colonies in north Delhi's Burari.
According to the Delhi government, roads and drains will be constructed in these colonies under the project at a cost of Rs 98.32 crore.
Sisodia said work on roads, drains, sewer lines, water pipelines have been carried out in 4,000 streets of Burari in the last four years by the Delhi government.
The deputy chief minister also hit out at the BJP and the Congress, accusing it of doing politics over regularisation of unauthorised colonies.
The inauguration event was also attended by Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain and local MLA Sanjiv Jha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU