Sisodia inaugurates development works in 11 unauthorised colonies in Burari

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday inaugurated the development works in 11 unauthorised colonies in north Delhi's Burari.

According to the Delhi government, roads and drains will be constructed in these colonies under the project at a cost of Rs 98.32 crore.

Sisodia said work on roads, drains, sewer lines, water pipelines have been carried out in 4,000 streets of Burari in the last four years by the Delhi government.

The deputy chief minister also hit out at the BJP and the Congress, accusing it of doing politics over regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

The inauguration event was also attended by Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain and local MLA Sanjiv Jha.

Sat, January 26 2019.

