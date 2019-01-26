Oxford Dictionaries declares 'Nari Shakti' as Hindi word for the year 2018

dictionaries Saturday declared " Shakti" as the Hindi word for the year 2018.

The announcement was made during a session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) at the here.

According to the dictionaries, the word has been derived from Sanskrit and is used today to symbolise women "taking charge of their lives".

"March 2018 recorded a large spike in the use of ' Shakti' as discussion arose around the Government of India's Shakti Puraskar (Women Power Award) held on the International Women's Day," they said in a statement.

The word was selected by the Dictionaries (India) with the help of an advisory panel of language experts, including Namita Gokhale, Randhir Thakur, and

" encapsulates the spirit of our times, with all its struggles, challenges and triumphs," Gokhale, who is also the director of JLF, said.

Oxford had named 'Aadhaar' as its Hindi word for the year 2017.