Ronaldo late winner pulls Juventus 11 points clear in Serie A

Juventus had trailed after an Emre Can own-goal after an hour before substitute pulled the champions level and then earned the penalty which slotted in with two minutes to go.

An eighth straight title beckons for Massimiliano Allegri's side who soar clear of second-placed Napoli who were held to a goalless draw at AC Milan on Saturday.

Inter Milan are 19 points behind the leaders after losing 1-0 at Torino earlier on Sunday.

drop to eighth place -- three points off spots -- after their second defeat in a row after losing to Napoli by the same score last weekend.

"For sixty minutes it was the worst Juventus of the year," said

"Paradoxically after the goal disadvantage we found the motivation to win it. "We've got players who make the difference. ( Wojciech) Szczesny kept us on our feet, we were lethal in the end."



The champions had struggled for the first hour in the Stadio Olimpico as piled on the pressure.

pulled off a goal-line clearance, after dribbled past Can and Leonardo Bonucci, with Szczesny denying and

German Can's woes were compounded just before the hour mark when he ducked down and instead deflected the ball into his own net off a corner.

But Allegri's side could count on the depth of their bench with second half substitutes Cancelo and proving pivotal.

A solo run by Bernardeschi down the left set up the equaliser which Cancelo fired in off a rebound after had initially cleared a Paulo Dybala shot.

-- whose penalty was saved last week against Chievo -- finished off to score in his eighth consecutive away match to bring his league tally to 15 goals.

- Roma wasteful -



=================Inter Milan fell at Torino with defender scoring the only goal after 35 minutes, threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Atalanta.

Roma could have overtaken AC Milan in fourth but Colombian forward continued his goal-scoring streak to snatch a point.

Roma had been three goals up following an Edin Dzeko brace, with adding a third five minutes prior to the break, before the Romans faded under the driving rain in

Roma lamented: "What drives me crazy is the lack of consistency from this team, even during the same match. It's absurd to see a team with the same players put in such a different performance from one half to the next. "We were fortunate to get a draw."



Dzeko broke through after just three minutes for his first goal in since October, adding a second half an hour later, with teenage compatriot Nicolo Zaniolo providing two assists.

Atalanta fought back with Zapata heading just wide before Roma doubled their lead against the run of play with finding a way through for Dzeko to finish off.

Zaniolo set up El Shaarawy to make it 3-0 five minutes before the break but headed Atalanta back into the game before the interval.

Di Francesco's men struggled after the break with former Roma defender nodding in Atalanta's second just before the hour off a Papu Gomez cross. Zapata missed a chance for a third ten minutes later sending a penalty kick over the bar.

But a minute later he fired in his 14th goal in the last eight league games, for a total of 15 this season.

Both sides also drew 3-3 when they met in last August, a game in which the Romans had come from 3-1 down. Atalanta are now seventh, three points off the elite European places.

