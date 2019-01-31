Minor nomad girl raped in Rajasthan

A four-year-old nomad girl was allegedly raped by a man of the same community near her home in Rajasthan's district, police said Thursday.

The 28-year-old accused took the minor to a cremation ground located near their huts and committed the crime on Wednesday night, of the station Surendra Kumar said.

The accused was caught the same night, the SHO said, adding he has been placed under arrest under relevant sections.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital, Kumar said.

