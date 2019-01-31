Court junks Modi, Choksi's plea for cross-examination in FEA case

A special court here Thursday rejected PNB scam accused and Mehul Choksi's seeking to cross-examine certain persons mentioned in the ED's application against them.

The (ED) had moved the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act seeking to declare Modi and Choksi as fugitive economic offenders (FEAs).

M S Azmi rejected the accused's A detailed order will be available later, the court said.

The ED has sought to declare the duo as FEAs under the newly-enacted Fugitive Economic Offender Act, saying all its efforts to bring them back to the country have failed.

The accused's lawyers claimed that the ED's investigation was one-sided and it did not consider relevant documents or examined certain relevant persons before approaching the court.

They sought to cross-examine witnesses cited by the ED, including who is the complainant, another who is an and the investigating

As per the (CBI) and ED, Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who controlled high-profile jewellery firms, allegedly cheated (PNB) to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore by fraudulently securing Letters of Undertaking.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)