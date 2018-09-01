Minor raped near Jamshedpur: Police

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Adityapur, about 2 km from here, in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred when the girl had gone to the house of her friend whose father sent out his daughter and raped the victim on Thursday. The 40-year-old accused dropped the victim at her home when her condition turned bad, they said.

The parents of the victim lodged a complaint at police station on Friday.

The accused, a truck driver, and his family fled the area.

The victim was sent for medical check-up in a government hospital at Seraikela.

