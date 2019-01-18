Streamline process of fixing cane prices as per RSF: Maha CS

The government Friday asked for streamlining the process of fixing prices as per the Revenue Sharing Formula (RSF) for factories which have completed cane crushing.

The directives were given by D K Jain during a meeting of the with representatives of farmers and cooperatives here, an official release stated Friday.

The meeting approved cane prices for 2017-18 fixed as per the RSF, it added.

Out of 181 units, prices of 157 were fixed as per RSF, and out of these, 17 factories have given higher RSF money than FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) to farmers.

The board meeting also gave approval to rates of 140 sugar factories whose RSF rate was less than the FRP, it said.

Jain asked for streamlining the process of fixing the prices as per RSF, the release informed.

Farmers' representatives said some factories show more expenditure for cane crushing and

In reply, Jain asked the Sugar Commissionerate to check the rates.

representatives also demanded that the minimum sale price of sugar be increased to Rs 34 per kilogram.

This year 185 sugar factories took up crushing of 426.84 lakh metric tonne

The total FRP amount for crushing of is Rs 10,487 crore.

Out of this, Rs 5,166 crore has been given while arrears of Rs 5,320 crore are pending on the part of 174 sugar factories.

Eleven sugar factories have given farmers 100 per cent prices as per FRP.

