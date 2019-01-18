Aluminium futures up 0.98% on spot demand, global cues

prices inched up by 1.30 rupees to Rs 133.75 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February edged up by 1.30 rupees, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 133.75 per kg in 571 lots.

Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in prices.

