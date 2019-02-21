Mirzapur renewed for second season at Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has ordered the second season of its hit crime series "Mirzapur".

The first season of the show, created Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, featured an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and

In a statement, the streaming giant said season two will go into production this year.

"We are committed to creating compelling stories with powerful characters, gripping narratives and world class production values. We are thrilled with the response to 'Mirzapur's' first season from our customers and we are happy to be working with the amazing team at Excel Media & Entertainment for another bold and powerful narrative for the next season of the show," said Vijay Subramaniam, and Head of Content, Prime Video,

The show's sophomore season will depict the story of the violent world of which, when coupled with greed for power, changes people and asks for sacrifices.

"It is exciting to see that global audiences are responding well to the kind of content we are creating.

"It started with being nominated for an International and now 'Mirzapur' being watched and loved across and globally; we are glad that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving us another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global stage," said of Excel Media & Entertainment.

Globally, Prime Video has greenlit over 20 new and returning Original shows, including seven from

The streaming service most recently green lit romantic musical series "Bandish Bandits", crime thriller series "The Last Hour", an untitled investigative thriller series, a youth-focused political drama from "Sultan" Ali Abbas Zafar, a comedy talk show and the Tamil version of "Comicstaan".

