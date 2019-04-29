Mission 'mahamilavat' wants 'khichdi' govt at Centre: PM's dig at Oppn

on Monday said the 'mission mahamilavat' of the opposition is keen to form a "khichdi" government at the Centre, the strings of which will remain in the hands of the

Addressing a poll rally in Jamua under Koderma Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Annapurna Devi, alleged that the grand alliance of opposition parties does not at any cost want a government with absolute majority.

"The 'Mission Mahamilavat' (of opposition parties) wants a government at the Centre, and its strings would remain in the hands of the Congress, as the party knows it cannot form a government on its own under any circumstance," he said.

The also accused the of rallying behind parties to destabilise governments.

"Around two decades ago, a similar 'mission mahamilavat' tried to stop Atal Bihari Vajpayee from becoming the PM... the rallied behind some parties, resulting in change of governments and prime ministers every two-three years," said.

He said the opposition's grand alliance and its leaders owe allegiance to nobody, and are only interested in votes.

"They are just not interested in the development of those areas where they do not see their votebank," Modi alleged.

Without taking the name of former -- who has been charged with cases of money laundering and coal scam -- Modi took a swipe at the Congress for supporting a

The claimed that peace has returned in the state in the last five years, as "villagers in have to no longer relocate out of fear of the Naxals".

"But, the Congress wants to scrap the sedition law, which will encourage Naxalites and terrorists," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)