JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha polls: BJP candidate Sunny Deol files nomination from Gurdaspur
Business Standard

2019 elections: PM cautions first-time voters against 'mission mahamilavat'

The 'mission mahamilavat' is not in favour of a government with absolute majority at any cost

Press Trust of India  |  Koderma (Jharkhand) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nandurbar district, Monday, April 22, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned first-time voters against the 'mission mahamilavat', asserting that the opposition's grand alliance does not want a government with absolute majority.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi also slammed the Congress, alleging that the party wants a weak government which it can "remote control".

"The 'mission mahamilavat' is not in favour of a government with absolute majority at any cost. I want to caution all the first-time voters about their intentions," the prime minister said.

Taking potshots at the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) and its leaders, Modi said they owe allegiance to nobody, and are only interested in votes.

"They are just not interested in the development of those areas where they do not see their votebank," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling is underway in Jharkhand. An estimated 20.87 per cent of the 45.26 lakh electorate cast their votes till 11 am on Monday in three Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU