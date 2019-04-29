Lok Sabha polls: BJP candidate Sunny Deol files nomination from Gurdaspur

Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar in the morning, Deol filed his nomination in Gurdaspur.

Deol was accompanied by his brother and actor Bobby Deol.

Punjab BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Mailk, Haryana finance minister and party's election incharge of Punjab Capt Abhimanyu and Akali leader Gurbachan Singh Babehali also accompanied Deol.

Deol will be addressing a rally atPUDA ground in Gurdaspur later in the day. Senior leadership of BJP and SAD will also be present in the rally.

In a tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra sought support of the people for the victory of his son Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat.

We seek your supportSupport usit will be your victory. It (victory) will be of brothers of sisters of my Punjab.

It (victory) will of India's beautiful part of Gurdaspur, Dharmendra tweeted.

