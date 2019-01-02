Jharkhand district bans black to foil protests during Narendra Modi's visit

When visits Palamau in on January 5, one colour will not be permitted in any form: black.

The issued the ban order after leaders of the 80,000 para teachers on strike since November 15 demanding regularization of their service vowed to show black flags to in Palamau.

"The government staff or common people cannot wear black socks," an said. "The ban also covers clothes, bags, shoes, purses and caps."

is scheduled to arrive in Palamau at 10.30 a.m. to spend an hour in the district.

The will lay the foundation stone of the Mandal dam irrigation project, which was pending since 1972. The dam will be built at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a pipeline to meet the needs of drinking water and irrigation in Palamu and Garhwa districts at a cost of Rs 1,138 crore.