Mizo govt has no knowledge about work done on railroad project

The government has no knowledge about the work done on the proposed construction of railroad from near here to village in district bordering Myanmar, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from Lalduhoma of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), T J Lalnuntluanga said the 272 kilometre long railroad project was being taken up by the and it did not provide any information to the government about the action taken or the progresses made.

"It was learnt that the preliminary engineering level traffic survey was completed," he said adding that the state government was kept in the dark on the progresses made by the railways.

The only rail link has is at the Mizoram- border town of The 51 kilometre long broad gauge railroad between to is under construction.

