Mizo govt has no knowledge about work done on railroad project

The Mizoram government has no knowledge about the work done on the proposed construction of railroad from Sairang near here to Hmawngbuchhuah village in Lawngtlai district bordering Myanmar, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.
Replying to a question from Lalduhoma of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Transport Minister T J Lalnuntluanga said the 272 kilometre long railroad project was being taken up by the Ministry of Railways and it did not provide any information to the Mizoram government about the action taken or the progresses made.
"It was learnt that the preliminary engineering level traffic survey was completed," he said adding that the state government was kept in the dark on the progresses made by the railways.
The only rail link Mizoram has is at the Mizoram-Assam border town of Bairabi. The 51 kilometre long broad gauge railroad between Bairabi to Sairang is under construction.
