Three of family killed in accident in Haryana's Karnal

Three of a family, including two women, were killed when their car was squeezed between two trucks in Haryana's Karnal Wednesday, police said.

They accident took place on the Delhi-Ambala national highway near Nilokheri. The family of five was going to from to attend a wedding function, they said.

The car hit a truck in front of it before being rammed by another truck from behind, police said.

In the incident, a woman in her 50s and her two children-a son (27) and daughter (30)-were killed. The other two occupants of the car were injured, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)