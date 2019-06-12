CLP merger row: HC issues notice to T'gana Speaker, 12 MLAs

The Wednesday issued notices to the state Assembly and 12 defectors on a petition challenging the merger of the Legislature Party (CLP) with the

A division bench comprising Acting and Justice issued notices to the Speaker, and 12 MLAs and asked them to file their counters within four weeks



CLP M Bhatti Vikramarka and Pradesh Congress Committee N Uttam Kumar Reddy moved the Monday with a plea to suspend the 'bulletin' on the merger issued by the State legislature at the behest of the Assembly

In a jolt to the Congress in Telangana, the recognised 12 of its 18 MLAs on June six as members of the legislature party, hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group with the ruling party.

The Speaker acceded the request of the defected MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the strength, a requirement for merger under the anti-defection law, according to the bulletin.

The petitioners contended that declaring the merger of a political party or a legislature party with another one was predominantly a statutory duty conferred on the under the Representation of People's Act and not on the

After hearing the petition, the bench issued notices to the Speaker, and the 12 Congress MLAs and asked them to file their counters in four weeks, petitioners' told reporters.

The had on Tuesday issued notices to the Speaker and Chairman, Secretaries of the Assembly and Council and others, seeking their response on two writ petitions filed against four Congress MLCs and 10 MLAs joining the ruling (TRS).

The petitions were filed by Congress and former MLC in December 2018 challenging the merger of with the Council Legislature Party.

Another petition was filed by Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy in April this year seeking a direction to the to disqualify 10 of their MLAs who had joined the TRS then.

Two more Congress MLAs had joined the treasury benches after the petition was filed.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier said these legislators had not joined the TRS enmasse, but had expressed their desire to switch over to the ruling party separately on different occasions since March 2019.

He had also said the announced the merger without hearing the pending petition on disqualification of defected legislators.

The Congress had won 19 seats in the Assembly polls in December 2018, but since early March, 12 of the MLAs had switched loyalties to the TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)