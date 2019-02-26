Balakot camp located on bank of Kunhar river in KPK; also used by Hizbul: sources

The Balakot-based camp destroyed by the Tuesday was located on the of the in province of and was also used by the Hizbul group, government sources said.

The camp was an important training centre for the and other organisations and it had several structures to accommodate terrorist trainees and facilities to train them.

Situated on the Kunhar river, the camp offered possibility of aquatic training to terrorists and housed hundreds of terrorists, the sources said.

The camp, 20 kms from the town, was used for "battle inoculation" and its trainers were ex-officers of the Army. Several "inspirational lectures" were delivered by founder and terror mastermind and other terrorist leaders on several occasions.

Masood Azhar's relatives and cadres were trained at Balakot in advanced weapons and tactics and before the inception of JeM, the camp was also used by the Hizbul Mujahideen, the sources said.

In the Balakot camp, the terrorists were imparted the advanced 'Daura-e-Khaas' training in weapons, explosives and field tactics, attack on convoys of security forces, planting and making of IEDs, suicide bombing, rigging vehicles for suicide attacks and survival tactics in high altitudes and extreme-stress situations, they said.

The specialises in fidayeen actions and gives immense importance to religious indoctrination and ideological brainwashing, they said.

struck JeM biggest camp in early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" air strike killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

Giving details of the "intelligence led operation" at a conference here, said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.

"In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, struck the biggest training in Balakot," Gokhale said.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)