5-star Balakot camp was sitting duck target for IAF, 350 terrorists killed while sleeping: sources

Hundreds of Fidayeen and their trainers were shifted from Occupied to a five-star, resort style camp in a hilltop forest in after the attack, providing Indian forces with "a sitting duck target" when they carried out an air strike early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists, sources said.

They said at least 325 terrorists and 25 to 27 trainers were at the camp, the biggest operated by the Pakistan-based group, which had claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, that killed 40 jawans.

Everyone at the camp was sleeping and Pakistani defence establishment had no clue that the attack was coming so deep into their country because they had expected a surgical strike on camps in Occupied near the Line of Control, said the sources.

But received intelligence that JeM had shifted many in-training terrorists and hardcore operatives, along with their trainers, to the camp, which has facilities for 500 to 700 people, and even has a swimming pool along with cooks and cleaners.

Fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused as to where they were heading, the sources said. A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to where "the sleeping terrorists were sitting ducks for the Indian bombing," said one source.

"They had no idea that Balakot was to be the target ... when the pictures come in you will see only khandhar (ruins) of the once-flourishing camp", said the source.

The terror camp is located 20 kms from Balakot town.

Balakot is some 80 km from the Line of Control near Abbotabad where was killed in hiding by covert U.S. forces who had also sneaked into to carry out the operation, catching the entire Pakistani military unawares.

