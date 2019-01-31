Mizoram sends drug rehab staff to Chennai for 9-day training

As part of its initiative to combat substance abuse, the government Thursday sent 30 staff members of various de- centres in the state to a well-known rehabilitation centre in for nine-day intensive training.

The 30 chosen members would receive lessons and guidance in clinical duties and medical and psychological handling of patients at in Chennai, an official statement said.

The ruling MNF, as promised in the poll manifesto, was determined to eradicate the problems of drug in the state, it asserted.

A detailed road map has been prepared to build new de- centres, while strengthening the existing ones, the statement maintained.

"More such steps would be taken in this direction in this northeastern state, where drug addiction has become a serious problem coupled with the spread of HIV/AIDS," it added.

At least 1,504 people, including 171 women, have died due to drug abuse in since 1984, according to government records.

Last year, 36 people reportedly succumbed to heroin addiction in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)