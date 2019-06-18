mjunction signs MoU with Tea Board for Jorhat e-auction

-
ALSO READ
Govt tightens norms for etailers, bars exclusive deals
Traders welcome Govt move to tighten norms for e-commerce cos
mjunction expands e-auctions to real estate sector
Draft e-commerce policy has left out key areas which may create issues: CAIT
Draft national e-commerce policy for encouraging FDI in online marketplace only
-
B2B e-commerce major, mjunction Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with the Tea Board to design, develop, implement and maintain their e-auction platform at Jorhat in Assam.
The e-auction platform will be in place in three months and will be handling up to 200 million kg of tea per year.
The new e-marketplace for tea to be set up at Jorhat will use an innovative e-platform to be devised in consultation with the Tea Board, and is expected to score heavily in terms of turnaround time and cost effectiveness, a mjunction statement said.
The new platform will also give a push to market- driven price discovery.
mjunction has been appointed as the system integrator to design, develop, implement and maintain this e-auction platform.
Though Assam provides the highest quantity of the tea in India, it has only one auction centre and thus the entire process of production to payment takes more than a month.
mjunction plans to shorten this cycle time with features like automated catalogue management, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU