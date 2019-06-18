mjunction signs MoU with Tea Board for Jorhat e-auction

B2B major, Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with the to design, develop, implement and maintain their platform at in

The platform will be in place in three months and will be handling up to 200 million kg of tea per year.

The new for tea to be set up at will use an innovative to be devised in consultation with the Tea Board, and is expected to score heavily in terms of turnaround time and cost effectiveness, a statement said.

The new platform will also give a push to market- driven price discovery.

has been appointed as the system integrator to design, develop, implement and maintain this platform.

Though provides the highest quantity of the tea in India, it has only one auction centre and thus the entire process of production to payment takes more than a month.

mjunction plans to shorten this cycle time with features like automated catalogue management, the statement said.

