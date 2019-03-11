MLC bypolls tomorrow to fill 5 vacancies

The biennial election to fill five vacancies in the Legislative Council (MLAs quota), which generated political heat following the decision of four MLAs and a TDP MLA to switch over to the ruling TRS, would be held on Tuesday.

The main opposition Congress, which fielded a candidate, announced boycott of the election, alleging that TRS encouraged defection of MLAs.

The ruling TRS has fielded four nominees, leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM and the election of the five now looks certain with the deciding to stay away from the poll.

TRS had 88 seats in the 120-member House (including nominated member). AIMIM has seven MLAs.

An independent MLA and a belonging to AIFB had declared support to the TRS.

However, the strength of Congress came down from 19 to 15 with four MLAs announcing their decision to quit the party and join TRS.

TDP's strength in the Assembly was two, but one of the MLAs has decided to join TRS.

The decision of these MLAs dented the chances of the Congress nominee who was counting on the support of two TDP MLAs, in addition to Congress' own strength.

Having decided to boycott the election, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) M Bhatti Vikramarka issued a on Monday, directing the MLAs to "abstain from the election and do not vote."



On the eve of the election, a meeting of the ruling TRS was held on Monday at party headquarters here, presided by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A mock poll was held on the occasion.

