MMTC slips into red, reports Rs 47.78-cr Sep-quarter loss; income also down

State-owned MMTC on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 47.78 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower income.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.92 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, a regulatory filing showed.
It had a total income of Rs 6,787.19 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 7,434.65 crore in the year-ago period.
However, its total expenses also reduced to Rs 6,751.27 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 7,385.22 crore a year ago, the filing showed.
