Mob damages police vehicles, bus in North 24 Parganas district

Press Trust of India  |  Barasat(WB) 

A mob damaged two police vehicles and a government bus after a man was killed in a road mishap in Ashokenagar area of North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

Saifiddin Mondal (30) was killed, when a truck hit his motorcycle at kamarpur more, they said.

After the accident a mob gathered at the spot and blocked the Habra-Naihati road for more than five hours.

The mob also damaged two police vehicles and a government bus, they said, adding five persons have been arrested in this connection.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the area, police added.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 17:30 IST

