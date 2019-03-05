Mob damages police vehicles, bus in North 24 Parganas district

A mob damaged two police vehicles and a government bus after a man was killed in a road mishap in Ashokenagar area of district on Tuesday, police said.

Saifiddin Mondal (30) was killed, when a truck hit his motorcycle at kamarpur more, they said.

After the accident a mob gathered at the spot and blocked the Habra-Naihati road for more than five hours.

The mob also damaged two police vehicles and a government bus, they said, adding five persons have been arrested in this connection.

The (RAF) has been deployed in the area, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)