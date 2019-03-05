Captain Kohli revives India's innings with determined hundred

Virat Kohli's resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse in the second One-day International, here Tuesday.

Australia's spin troika of (2/62 in 10 overs), (1/45 in 10 overs) and (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle obvers although it was who had the best figures of 4 for 29.

Kohli came in after Cummins sent back opener (0) in the very first over. The Indian was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up.

In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock.

He was at the crease till the 46th over, faced 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times.

Kohli steadily build the Indian innings even as he saw the fall of colleagues (21) and (18).

Dhawan looked in good touch as he too hit some crushing boundaries before being trapped by part-timer

Rayudu struggled to rotate strike as the ball was not coming on to the bat and was eventually adjudged leg before off

Kohli got a good ally in Vijay Shankar (46 off 41) with whom he added 81 runs for the fourth wicket but the latter was unfortunately run out when he backed up too far at the non-striker's end to a Kohli straight drive.

Leg-spinner then got rid of (11) and M S Dhoni (0) off successive balls but Kohli held one end up.

He completed his hundred by cutting one from to the square boundary.

The innings approaching the end, acceleration was required but Ravindra Jadeja could only manage 21 off 40 balls and was soon removed by Cummins. Kohli was finally dismissed while trying to pull

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah too perished in a jiffy and could not even bat for full 50 overs.

