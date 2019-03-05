Hashish worth Rs 15 cr seized from Maldivian national at Kochi airport

Around 3 kg worth over Rs 15 crore was seized from a Maldivian national at the Limited (CIAL) on Tuesday, a said here.

The passenger had landed here Monday and was about to fly back to by an IndiGo flight this morning when he was nabbed, the said.

The airport security personnel grew suspicious over a bag the passenger was carrying.

A dog squad, pressed into service, confirmed the presence of the narcotic hidden in a false cavity in the bag, said in a press release.

"We are withholding the name of the Maldivian as the follow up probe may get hampered," Kumar said.

Following the directions of the commissioner, the case was handed over to the (NCB) for investigation and the accused taken into custody, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)