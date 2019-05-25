Mobile internet service restored in parts of Kashmir

service was restored Saturday in parts of two days after it was suspended across the valley in the wake of killing of alias Zakir Musa, of an affiliate, in an encounter with security forces in district, officials said.

However, they said only low speed (2G) services have been restored.

was restored in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, and districts of the Valley, the officials said.

They said the on was restored in view of the improving situation.

The decision to restore the services fully and in other districts of the valley would be taken after assessing the situation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)