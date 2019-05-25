Drought situation in Maharashtra is very serious: Pawar

said Saturday that the drought situation in was very serious.

Addressing a gathering in district, said he would try his best to ensure that the government provided maximum assistance to drought-hit areas.

Last October, the government announced drought in over 150 of 358 tehsils in the state following a bad monsoon.

"All of us must ensure that we never face such situation again," he added.

visited villages of and in Koregaon tehsil of the district Saturday.

The meteorological department has predicted delay in the onset of monsoon, so people should be ready for a proper water management, the said.

The former Union also lauded Pani Foundation, an initiative of Aamir Khan, for its efforts to promote water conservation in Maharashtra's drought-prone areas.

"The foundation is doing a good job and it should be noted that villagers are completely involved in its work," he said.

There was demand for more water tankers and there were complaints about shortage of foodgrains in Public Distribution System shops, Pawar said. "We will take this up with the government," he assured.

