PM Modi congratulates Patnaik, assures cooperation for Odisha's progress

BJD has been in power in Odisha since 2000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Naveen Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal president, took the oath in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar. Photo: ANI twitter @ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik, who took oath as Odisha chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, and assured him of the Centre's complete cooperation in the state's progress.

Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal president, took the oath in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar.
 

"Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress," Modi tweeted.

 

The BJD, which won 112 seats in the 147-member Assembly in the recently concluded elections, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in Odisha since 2000.

 
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 12:30 IST

