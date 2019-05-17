Modi at his first media event diverts questions to Shah, asserts BJP will be back in power

Modi, in his first face-to-face with a large contingent of reporters, asserted confidently that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own.

In a surprised move, Modi showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by Amit Shah, who gave a detailed report card of the campaigning as well as performance of the NDA government.

He told reporters that he will not take any questions because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed.

"We are disciplined soldiers of the party," Modi said.

On opposition's allegations that both Modi and Shah were responsible for lowering the political discourse during the campaigning, the said "what else do you expect from the opposition," but BJP has never initiated low quality debate.

