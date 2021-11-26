JUST IN
Modi govt committed to welfare of all sections of people, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press meet, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
"The Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of Babasaheb," Shah said. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of B R Ambedkar, and described the Constitution as the soul of democracy.

He said this on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

"The Constitution is the soul of democracy as well as the basis of unity and progress of India. On Constitution Day, I bow to the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the great men," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of Babasaheb," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 26 2021. 10:22 IST

