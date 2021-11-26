All schools in Haryana to re-open with full capacity from December 1

All private and government in will re-open with full capacity from December 1 onwards, said the state Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday.

Compliance with COVID-19 protocols will be followed after the re-opening of In case of any COVID related problems, the government will take immediate action, added the minister.

"From December 1, all the government and private of will open with full capacity. The compliance with the Covid protocols will continue as before. If any problem related to Covid arises again in future, then the government will take an immediate decision in this regard," said the minister in a tweet.

government had earlier re-opened all private and government schools in the state for classes 4-5 from September 1 after COVID cases decreased.

Earlier, in July, the state government had decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9-12 from July 16 and for classes 6-8 from July 23.

