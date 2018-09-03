Public meet organised by TRS a 'flop': Opposition

The public meeting organised by ruling TRS in Telangana to present its report card to people was a "flop" and K skipped key election promises in his speech, the opposition and alleged Monday.

"The 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) of TRS yesterday was an utter flop show... A hype was created by spending hundreds of crores that people would come in huge numbers. People were warned to alter their In the end, it left KCR (Rao) disappointed," state K told reporters.

The ruling party indulged in "misuse of power" for the meeting, he alleged.

Rao's speech was disappointing and he did not talk about crucial election promises like two bed room houses for poor, jobs for unemployed youth and hike in reservation for STs, the claimed.

He took exception to Rao's comments on how he questioned on the issue of Centre giving approval to the new Zonal system (concerning government employment) in Telangana.

Alleging "misuse of power and public money" for the past one week in the run up to the public meeting, and former sought to know why Rao did not raise promises, including reservation for Muslims and STs, with the

TDP's Telangana unit L Ramana claimed that the ruling party has failed to respond to issues concerning farmers and employment.

Dismissing the opposition criticism, Animal Husbandry Minister T said did not address issues like drinking water and though it was in power for long.

It is the TRS government which is giving 24x7 free power to farmers, he claimed.

In the meeting yesterday, Rao spoke on various development and welfare initiatives of his government and asserted that the public again wanted TRS government in the state.

He had sought their support to continue the welfare and developmental works undertaken by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)