Modi's swearing-in for second term historic moment for India: Shah

Amit Shah, now a Cabinet as well, described as "historic" Prime Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term and expressed confidence that will continue to scale new heights under his able leadership.

"Historic moment for entire Congratulations to Shri ji on being sworn in as the Prime of for a second consecutive term. I am sure India will continue to scale new heights under your able leadership," he tweeted.

"In the last 5 years, India has witnessed an era of unprecedented growth in every field. The government has laid the foundation of a New India, which is not only asserting itself in the world order but also working tirelessly to lift living standards of its citizens," Shah said.

Modi along with 57 minister took oath of office on Thursday. Shah also joined the new Cabinet.

