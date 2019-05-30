Ministers of State : Teli, Dhotre, Rai among many first timers

Here are some of the profiles of ministers of state:



KIREN RIJIJU: A long-time member of the from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju has performed in the Narendra government in different roles, be it handling various internal security situation, natural calamities or facing opposition in Parliament when related questions are discussed.

The services of the 48-year-old from University was extensively utilised by the in last five years when he was sent to represent in events of countries like and in their embassies in or visiting countries like and Tunisia, where no Indian had visited for years together, to re-establish India's diplomatic relations.

Rijiju was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2004 and again in 2014 and 2019 from Arunachal-West constituency. PTI ACB



***RAMESWAR TELI: Rameswar Teli, a two-term from Dibrugarh in and a tea-tribe leader who is into active since his student days, likes to keeps a low profile.

The 49-year-old leader had made his foray into electoral in 2001 when he won from Duliajan assembly constituency, which is under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, on a ticket and retained it in 2006.

He was, however, defeated by the candidate in the assembly polls in 2011. He then won the Lok Sabha election three years later. PTI ESB/ACB



PURSHOTTAM RUPALA: Purshottam Rupala, known as a good orator and a trouble-shooter, has been inducted in the Union ministry for a second time.

A school principal-turned-politician, Rupala, who belongs to the Patel community, has been with through thick and thin and is a member of During 2006 to 2010 he was when was

He was a member from 2008 to 2014. In 2016 he was again nominated to the upper house of Parliament. PTI PD KRK



RAOSAHEB DANVE: BJP Raosaheb Danve, a five-time who was a Union for a short period during the first term of the Modi government, returned as a

Danve, who rose from the ranks within BJP, was for Rural Development in 2014.

But after then state BJP became in November 2014, Danve took over reins of the PTI ND KRK



ASHWANI CHOUBEY: has emerged as the Brahmin face of the BJP in Bihar, a state where the party has few leaders of reckoning from the influential community.

Choubey began his political career as a member of the erstwhile and he represented the Bhagalpur assembly segment as a BJP MLA several times.

He also served as a minister in the until the snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 and held key portfolios like health, PHED (public health and engineering department) and urban development.

As the state's health minister, he once hit the headlines for advocating dismemberment of government doctors who played truant. PTI NAC SNS



FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE: Faggan Singh Kulaste, a tribal leader from Madhya Pradesh, has made it to the council of ministers for the second time.

A six-time MP, Kulaste won from the tribal Mandla Lok Sabha seat in 1996 for the first time. Later, he won the ST-reserved seat in the Mahakoshal region of the state in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and now 2019.

Kulaste made headlines when he, along with two other BJP MPs, and Mahaveer Bhagora, placed wades of notes on the table in the Lok Sabha, alleging they were bribed for voting in favour of the Congress-led during the trust vote on July 22, 2008.

The 60-year-old Adivasi face of the BJP in the state had also served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, where he handled parliamentary and tribal affairs portfolios. PTI MAS LAL RSY



SANJAY DHOTRE: An who is winner of an award in the agriculture sector, is a four-time BJP from Akola in

Born into a Maratha family, Dhotre graduated as a mechanical from the Government College of Engineering, Amravati. From early on, he was associated with the BJP.

He was elected to the in 1999. In 2004, he made his Lok Sabha debut. PTI ND KRK



NITYANAND RAI: Seen as the BJP's Yadav face in Bihar, where the party has been traditionally identified with the upper castes and the members of his community have been ardent supporters of Lalu Prasad's RJD, Nityanand has undergone a meteoric rise in the last half decade.

was associated with the ABVP in the 1980s. People in the recall the he had put up against the efforts of Prasad, who was then the of Bihar, to stop the rath yatra of LK Advani.

He retained his seat in the recent wherein he defeated former by over 2.77 lakh votes. PTI NAC SNS



MANSUKH MANDAVIYA: Mansukh Mandaviya, a MP of BJP from Gujarat, has become a for a second time at the age of 46.

Mandaviya was for Road Transport, Highways, Chemical and Fertilisers and Shipping in the earlier government.

Interestingly, the young parliamentarian drove to the on a bicycle from his residence in Thursday to take oath as a minister.

