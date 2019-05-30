Modi sworn in as PM for 2nd term; Amit Shah in, Jaishankar surprise pick in 58-member ministry

was on Thursday sworn in as the for a second term helming a 58-member ministry with making his debut at the Centre and former S emerging as a surprise pick while party veteran was among the outgoing ministers who found no place.

Wearing a beige Nehru jacket, Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by at a glittering ceremony just before sunset at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, capping a landslide win for the which won 303 of the 542 seats.

Besides 25 Cabinet ministers including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Jaishankar, nine were sworn in as with Independent charge and another 24 as

"Honoured to serve India!" tweeted Modi after taking the oath.

Besides Swaraj, who did not contest the elections on health grounds, eight-time Maneka Gandhi, six-time Radhamohan Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, all of BJP, and Anupriya Patel(of ally Apna Dal) failed to make the cut despite winning their respective seats. Anantkumar Hegde, a from who is known for his controversial statements, was also dropped.

and J P Nadda(both Rajya Sabha) also did not find a place. Speculation is rife that Nadda, who was made incharge, may succeed Shah.

Arun Jaitley, who held the Finance portfolio, had already opted out of the government for health reasons.

Hardeep Singh Puri, a former who lost the elections, managed to retain his berth. and Puri will have to enter Parliament within 6 months and they could take the Rajya Sabha route.

Portfolios for the ministers were not announced amid reports that Shah may get the Finance portfolio and Rajnath retaining Home.

Key BJP ally JD(U) stayed out of the government in what appears to be a sign of differences with the saffron party over the number of ministerial berths offered to the party



"We are not joining the government. This is our decision," Pavan Varma, who is also the of the (United), told The JD(U), will, however remain part of the NDA.

Smriti Irani, who earned the tag of giant killer for defeating in his home turf in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was among the six women ministers.

While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key who helped the party expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was the subject of intense speculation since the party's spectacular victory on May 23, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.

A seasoned diplomat, Jaishankar, was the Indian government's pointsman for and the US.

Son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.

Jaishankar retired from the Indian Foreign Service(IFS) only last year to join Tata Trusts.

accounted for a maximum of 9 ministers while states like where the BJP had a spectacular showing winning 18 seats accounted for two ministers--Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri. Kerala, where the BJP drew a blank, had a token representation in Muraleedharan, the from

As the sun set over the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the two-hour swearing-in ceremony commenced with 8,000 people packing into the forecourt of the historic British-era presidential palace.

In a grand ceremony with overtones of a US presidential inauguration, heads of state and government, ministers, Inc honchos, opposition leaders, BJP members and showbiz stars rubbed shoulders as they watched Kovind administer the oath of office. Former Manmohan Singh, and were among those who were present.

The two-hour ceremony is the largest event to be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.

D Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thanwar Chand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Arjun Munda, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and were the other BJP leaders who were made cabinet ministers. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Arvind Sawant, and represented allies Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and LJP respectively.

The 9 who took oath as with independent charge are -- Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yesso Naik, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Prahalad Singh Patel, Raj Kumar Singh, and

The 24 ministers of state were --Faggan Singh Kulaste, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Arjun Ram Meghwal, K Singh, Krishan Pal, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Ramdas Athawale, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Babul Supriyo, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, Anurag Singh Thakur, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa, Nityanand Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, V Muraleedharan, Renuka Singh Saruta, Som Parkash, Rameswar Teli, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Kailash Choudhary, Debasree Chaudhuri.

With Modi pledging 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' mantra, Naqvi, the Cabinet's lone Muslim face, will have the responsibility of winning the hearts of minorities and taking forward the 'development without appeasement' policy.

Modi can have as many as 80 ministers in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

As per the Constitution, the total number of Union ministers, including the shall not exceed 15 per cent of the number of members in the LS.

This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Modi was sworn in by the then President in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.

Earlier, in 1990 at the sprawling forecourt.

Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister also attended the gala event.

From Thailand, its represented the country. Besides India, BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and as members.

Kyrgyz Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended.

