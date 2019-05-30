Swaraj thanks PM Modi, hopes new govt functions with glory

Swaraj, who was a notable omission in the new NDA government, Thursday thanked Modi for giving her an opportunity to serve people of as

Taking to over an hour after the swearing-in ceremony ended, Swaraj prayed that the in its second term functions with glory.

"Prime Minister-ji -- as External Affairs Minister, you have given me opportunity in the last five years to serve the countrymen and Indians abroad and accorded me a lot of respect at personal level. I am grateful to you. I pray to God that our government functions gloriously," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily-accessible who helped Indian diaspora in distress with her quick response on to requests for help.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Maneka Gandhi, and are not part of the new dispensation.

Swaraj had opted out of fighting the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

Her interaction with the diaspora on social media, established her as someone who can be reached in distress with just the click of a mouse.

Several path-breaking measures such as the passport infrastructure expansion and enhanced engagement with the East were the highlight of her tenure.

Swaraj, 66, became the in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26.

