JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

P S Golay to take oath as new Sikkim CM on Monday

Easwaran, Amolpreet put India 'A' in command against Sri Lanka 'A'
Business Standard

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 30, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Sunday.

"The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m.,"a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements