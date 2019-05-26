Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in J-K

An alleged drug peddler was arrested and about 2.5 kg poppy straw recovered from him in district of on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team in presence of a seized the contraband from a dhaba located at Wayil Bypass, a said.

The owner of the Dhaba, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Manigam area of the district, has been taken to Police Station and remains to be in custody, the said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)