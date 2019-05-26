Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in J-K

An alleged drug peddler was arrested and about 2.5 kg poppy straw recovered from him in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team in presence of a magistrate seized the contraband from a dhaba located at Wayil Bypass, a spokesman said.
The owner of the Dhaba, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Manigam area of the district, has been taken to Ganderbal Police Station and remains to be in custody, the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.
