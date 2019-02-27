Corporation Bank, Allahabad Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank jump up to 10 pc post RBI move

Shares of Corporation Bank, and rose sharply by up to 10.10 per cent Wednesday after the RBI lifted lending curbs on these lenders by removing them from its watchlist.

State-owned zoomed 10.10 per cent, Bank climbed 8.20 per cent while private sector jumped 10 per cent.

The RBI Tuesday removed the three banks from its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

In a statement, the RBI said the (BFS) reviewed the performance of banks under PCA and noted that the government has infused fresh capital on February 21 into various banks including some of the banks currently under the PCA framework.

Capital infusion, the RBI said, has shored up their capital funds and also increased their loan loss provision to ensure that the PCA parameters were complied with.

"Accordingly, based on the principles adopted by the BFS in its earlier meeting dated January 31, 2019, it was decided in the meeting held on February 26, 2019 that Bank and be taken out of the PCA Framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," RBI said.

The RBI further it has also been decided to take out of the PCA Framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, as the bank is found to be not breaching any of the Risk Thresholds of the PCA Framework.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)