Moily pens book on Bahubali, a revered figure among Jains

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister M Veerappa Moily's has penned a book on Bahubali, a much revered figure among Jains, which was launched here on Friday.

Professor H S Shivaprakash of Jawaharlal Nehru University released the book in the presence of Maharaj Acharya Shree Pragya Sagar and Swasthi Shree Charukeerthi Bhattarak Panditacharyavarya Maha Swamiji.

Moily, while speaking on the occasion, said Jainism had a deep influence on him during his growing up years and it teaches the importance of non-violence.

He said next he will pen a novel that will have a "world canvas".

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 21:25 IST

