JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pope laments 'culture of insults,' decries church propaganda

PM Modi makes unscheduled visit to Colombo's bombed church; pays tribute to victims
Business Standard

Moldova's interim president calls snap election amid crisis

AP  |  Chisinau (Moldova) 

Moldova's interim president has dissolved parliament and called for snap elections on September 6 amid a months-long political crisis.

Pavel Filip announced his decision shortly after his appointment on Sunday by the Constitutional Court to replace Igor Dodon.

The new government, formed Saturday from a coalition of the pro-European Union ACUM alliance and the pro-Russia Socialist party, said Filip's move was illegal.

ACUM's Maia Sandu was elected prime minister on Saturday.

The coalition, however, came about a day after the 90-day deadline for forming a new government after elections, according to the Constitutional Court.

The coalition claims the deadline is three months rather than 90 days. Filip is a member of the Democratic Party, which is headed by Vladimir Plahotniuc, the country's de facto leader who is opposed to the new government coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU