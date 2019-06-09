Moldova's interim president calls snap election amid crisis

Moldova's has dissolved parliament and called for snap elections on September 6 amid a months-long political crisis.

announced his decision shortly after his appointment on Sunday by the to replace

The new government, formed Saturday from a coalition of the pro- ACUM alliance and the pro-Russia Socialist party, said Filip's move was illegal.

ACUM's was elected on Saturday.

The coalition, however, came about a day after the 90-day deadline for forming a new government after elections, according to the

The coalition claims the deadline is three months rather than 90 days. Filip is a member of the Democratic Party, which is headed by Vladimir Plahotniuc, the country's de facto leader who is opposed to the new government coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)