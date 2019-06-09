Russia scrape past Poland 3-2 to finish second in Pool A

put up an impressive performance to eke out a 3-2 win over and finish their Pool A engagements in the second spot at the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here Sunday.

Russia, who lost 0-10 to in their tournament opener, got their act together after the drubbing and routed 12-1 before recording a fighting win over Poland, who are ranked one place above them at 21st.

(17th, 59th) scored a brace for Russia, while Semen Matkovskiy (57th) was the other goal getter for the winners.

Poland's goals came from the sticks of Mateusz Hulboj (28th) and Pawe Bratkowski (45th).

finished second in Pool A with six points from two wins, while are third with just a victory.

Both and are virtually through to the cross-overs unless cause a major upset against on Monday and that too by a huge margin.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)